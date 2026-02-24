Man (20s) arrested after two injured in road collision in which driver left scene on foot

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident at Drumlark, Loreto Wood, Co Cavan, on Tuesday, February 17th, where a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred shortly after 6.45pm. File photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with an investigation into a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Cavan last week.

The incident happened on the L1513 at Drumlark, Loreto Wood, Co Cavan, on Tuesday, February 17th.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after the incident occurred shortly after 6.45pm.

A man in his 20s is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a station in the Garda North Western Region.

A female pedestrian in her 20s was injured and taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment over non-life-threatening injuries.

A male passenger of the vehicle in his 20s was seriously injured and taken to Cavan General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The male driver of the vehicle left the scene on foot.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, including any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were in the area between 6.30pm and 7pm last Tuesday, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.