Murder charge issued after death of man (33) in Belfast

The police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man (32) has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Belfast earlier this week.

A 33-year-old man died following an incident in the Cromwell Road area of south Belfast on Wednesday.

Police said officers attended following the report of a “concern for safety”.

The accused is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 14th.

All the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, which is usual procedure.

Earlier, the Police Service of Northern Ireland issued an appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Jack Kelly said: “The man, who is aged 33, was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service on Wednesday afternoon but sadly later passed away.”

Police said their enquiries are continuing. —PA