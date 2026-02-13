Crime & Law

Murder charge issued after death of man (33) in Belfast

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder

The police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Fri Feb 13 2026 - 21:021 MIN READ

A man (32) has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Belfast earlier this week.

A 33-year-old man died following an incident in the Cromwell Road area of south Belfast on Wednesday.

Police said officers attended following the report of a “concern for safety”.

The accused is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 14th.

READ MORE

Matt Williams: Moaning suggests Ireland is a nation deluded about its rugby reality

First Mandelson, now Doyle: The scandals keep coming for Keir Starmer

Georgia senator Jon Ossoff delivers a line that could be central to Democrats’ fightback against Trump

Karen Duggan: I admire Eni Aluko’s backbone but she’s wrong about Ian Wright

All the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, which is usual procedure.

Earlier, the Police Service of Northern Ireland issued an appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Jack Kelly said: “The man, who is aged 33, was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service on Wednesday afternoon but sadly later passed away.”

Police said their enquiries are continuing. —PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter