Gardaí investigate apparent petrol bomb attack on Limerick mosque

No injuries were reported in incident during early hours of Thursday morning

Gardai are investigating an arson attack at a mosque in Limerick. Photograph: Alan Betson
Conor Lally
Fri Feb 13 2026 - 08:481 MIN READ

Gardaí are investigating an arson attack at the Limerick Mosque & Islamic Cultural Centre. A petrol bomb appears to have been used to start the fire while at least one person was inside.

The attack took place just before 1:30am on Thursday and, though the centre was occupied at the time, no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

“Gardaí received a report of an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a premises in the Dooradoyle area, Co Limerick, on Thursday at approximately 1:30am,” Garda Headquarters said.

Gardaí also confirmed no injuries were reported and that investigations into the blaze were ongoing.

As the centre was occupied at the time, the alarm was quickly raised and members of the emergency services rushed to the scene. The blaze was brought under control by members of the Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service.

The scene was sealed off as a crime scene for forensic analysis as part of the Garda investigation now under way.

