Two men posing as workmen attempt ATM theft at Belfast children’s hospital

PSNI said it was unable to locate suspects after being called to the Royal Victoria in Belfast at 3.15am on Saturday

Police said the suspects left empty-handed, leaving the machine intact at the scene. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Sat Feb 07 2026 - 18:181 MIN READ

Two men attempted to steal an ATM from the Royal Victoria children’s hospital in Belfast in the early hours of Saturday.

Police received a report that at 3.15am two men dressed as workmen had entered the hospital and loaded the ATM machine on to a trolley and attempted to take it to a vehicle waiting outside.

They left empty-handed, leaving the machine intact at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended and searches were carried out but unfortunately we were unable to locate the suspects.”

The spokesperson urged people “to continue to be vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity they see immediately to police”.

Police are appealing to anyone in the area between 3am and 4.15am with mobile or dashcam footage to help with inquiries as the investigation continues.

– PA

