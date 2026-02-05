Serving garda sent for trial on corruption charges including sharing confidential information

Garda Gary Molloy (46) whose address cannot be published due to a court order, faces six charges

A serving garda has been sent forward for trial, accused of corruption offences and disclosing confidential information from An Garda Síochána’s Pulse computer system.

It follows a Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) probe into alleged serious crime.

Gary Molloy (46) whose address cannot be published due to a court order, faces six charges, including corruption, accepting an inducement, unlawfully disclosing information and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

The offences allegedly occurred over a two-year period, from September 2017 to September 2019.

He appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday alongside co-defendant Mark Gaffey (38), with an address at Greenwood Avenue, Blunden Drive, Coolock, Dublin.

They were served with the prosecution’s books of evidence by Det Garda Tara Smith and Det Sergeant Michelle Gillick from the GNBCI.

Judge Karen Dowling noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consented to the pair facing “trial on indictment”.

Judge Dowling consented to the DPP’s request to grant a return-for-trial order, sending the case forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where it will be listed for mention on May 14th.

She gave them the usual warning to notify prosecutors within 14 days if they intended to rely on alibis in their defence.

Judge Dowling also ordered the GNBCI to provide the defence with copies of the interview videos.

Following an application by defence solicitor Wayne Kenny, she granted Gaffey legal aid with senior counsel representation.

There was no objection to that or bail by the GNBCI officers.

The solicitor said Molloy was deferring a legal aid application, and the judge agreed to his request to continue reporting restrictions on his address.

The two men, who have yet to enter pleas, spoke to confirm their signatures on the bail bonds.

Gaffey is charged with four offences, including conspiracy to commit criminal damage, disclosing information from An Garda Síochána’s Pulse computer system, and agreeing to accept an inducement or reward between September 3rd and October 12th, 2018.

Molloy is accused of conspiring with Gaffey to commit criminal damage and of corruptly attempting to obtain from an individual referred to as “KM”, a gift as an inducement or reward for doing something or omitting to do something on June 19th and 20th, 2018.

He is also accused of disclosing, between June 13th and 16th, 2018, confidential information on the Pulse system about a theft to Gaffey and of corruptly agreeing to accept, from an individual, “SL”, a gift or consideration as a reward.

The final charge against the garda alleges he disclosed to Gaffey confidential information from a Garda document regarding the identity of three males on March 24th, 2018.

He is facing two charges of conspiracy to commit criminal damage with Molloy, of disclosing Garda Pulse information regarding an individual with the initials “MM”, between and June 13th and 16th, 2018, and of corruptly agreeing to accept a person with the initials “SL”, a gift or consideration as an inducement or reward.

The court had heard they made no reply when charged.