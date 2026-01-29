Appeal for information over Donegal murder 21 years ago

Shaun Duffy (36) was killed in his house in Meenacross, outside Dungloe, in January 2005.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to the murder of a Donegal man 21 years ago.

Shaun Duffy (36) of Meenacross was attacked and murdered in his home in the early hours of Saturday, January 29th, 2005.

Mr Duffy had been socialising in the Strand View Bar in Maghery the night before for his younger brother Kevin’s birthday.

After the pub, he continued to socialise at his mother’s house in Meenacross and returned to his own home at about 2.30am. His body was discovered in his home shortly before 2.30pm on the Saturday afternoon.

He was stabbed multiple times, bludgeoned on the head and an arrow from a crossbow went straight through his right arm.

The inquest into his death found he had died due to multiple stab wounds to the body and blunt force trauma to the head.

In the intervening years gardaí have questioned hundreds of people in connection with the murder, but have been unable to find Mr Duffy’s killers.

In a statement marking the 21st anniversary of his murder, An Garda Síochána said solving the crime was a “priority”.

“The investigation team at Milford Garda station would like to thank those who have offered valuable information or assistance to the investigation to date.”

“They continue to appeal for information and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Gardaí say that “with the passage of time, some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information.”

[ Man (32) found guilty of ex-girlfriend’s murder in Cork on New Year’s Day 2023Opens in new window ]