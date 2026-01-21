Army called to Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort after discovery of suspicious package

The Doonbeg resort is part of US President Donald Trump’s hospitality business.

The Defence Forces bomb disposal team have been called to Trump Doonbeg Golf Links & Hotel in Co Clare after a suspicious package was found.

It is understood that the army, fire brigade and gardaí were all alerted to the incident this afternoon.

A garda spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at a premises in West Clare. There will be no further comment at this time.”

The president’s son Eric made a private visit to the resort earlier this week before travelling to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

