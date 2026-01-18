North Dublin road artery reopened after removal of suspicious device

Diversions are in place as the North Strand Road is closed between the Five Lamps and Fairview, Dublin 3

A major road artery into Dublin’s city centre was closed for a time on Sunday when members of the Defence Forces bomb disposal team were called to investigate a suspicious device.

The incident occurred around the North Strand Road area where a portion of the road was cordoned off between the Five Lamps and Fairview.

Gardaí said they were alerted after the suspect device was discovered in the Royal Canal at Newcomen Bridge at about 12.30pm.

“A cordon was established and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene,” the Garda press office said afterwards.

“The EOD team have now removed the suspect device. The area was declared safe and the cordon has since been lifted.”

Local diversions that had been put in place were also removed.

No further details of the device were given.