Crime & Law

North Dublin road artery reopened after removal of suspicious device

North Strand Road had been closed between Five Lamps and Fairview

Diversions are in place as the North Strand Road is closed between the Five Lamps and Fairview, Dublin 3
Diversions are in place as the North Strand Road is closed between the Five Lamps and Fairview, Dublin 3
Arthur Beesley
Conor Gallagher
Sun Jan 18 2026 - 17:281 MIN READ

A major road artery into Dublin’s city centre was closed for a time on Sunday when members of the Defence Forces bomb disposal team were called to investigate a suspicious device.

The incident occurred around the North Strand Road area where a portion of the road was cordoned off between the Five Lamps and Fairview.

Gardaí said they were alerted after the suspect device was discovered in the Royal Canal at Newcomen Bridge at about 12.30pm.

“A cordon was established and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene,” the Garda press office said afterwards.

READ MORE

European leaders may soon drop the don’t-upset-the-toddler approach to Trump relations

How Ireland got hooked on ultra-processed foods – and the only viable solution

‘There was blood everywhere’: Senator Pauline Tully on being brutally attacked by her husband in 2014

A home heating expert retrofits his own home: ‘There are many affordable measures you can take’

“The EOD team have now removed the suspect device. The area was declared safe and the cordon has since been lifted.”

Local diversions that had been put in place were also removed.

No further details of the device were given.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Arthur Beesley

Arthur Beesley

Arthur Beesley is Current Affairs Editor of The Irish Times
Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is Crime and Security Correspondent of The Irish Times