Gardaí at scene of ‘ongoing incident’ in north Dublin city

The North Strand Road is closed between the Five Lamps and Fairview

Diversions are in place as the North Strand Road is closed between the Five Lamps and Fairview, Dublin 3
Arthur Beesley
Conor Gallagher
Sun Jan 18 2026 - 15:101 MIN READ

Gardaí are dealing with an “ongoing incident” in north Dublin on Sunday afternoon and have closed one the main roadways in the city centre.

There was no comment from An Garda Síochána on the nature of the incident.

“The North Strand Road is currently closed between the Five Lamps and Fairview, Dublin 3,” the Garda press office said in reply to questions. “Local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are at the scene of an incident in Dublin 3, this afternoon Sunday 18th January, 2026.

Members of the Defence Forces Explosive Ordinance Disposal team are also at the scene.

“As this is an ongoing situation, no further details are available at this time.”

