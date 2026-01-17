Crime & Law

Four people arrested in North murder investigation

Arrests of three woman and man over death of Wayne Reid follow arrest of another man last week

The PSNI opened a murder investigation following the death of Wayne Reid in Coleraine
Sat Jan 17 2026 - 10:141 MIN READ

Police investigating the death of Wayne Reid in Coleraine, Co Derry, have arrested another four people.

Three women, aged 39, 33 and 28, and a man aged 41 were arrested on Friday and remain in custody.

Another man (33), arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, also remains in custody.

Mr Reid (43), was pronounced dead at an address in the Society Court area on Monday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it believes he may have been involved in an altercation sometime between Thursday, January 8th, and Saturday, January 10th.

Det Chief Insp Hazel Miller previously said officers, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to an address in the area of Coleraine following a report.

“Sadly, a man, who has been named as 43-year-old Wayne Reid, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

She made an appeal for anyone with information to come forward to police.

