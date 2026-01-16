Man hospitalised after being struck by glass object in Dublin

The victim was brought to Beaumont Hospital for treatment. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man is being treated in hospital after being struck with a “glass implement” during an assault in north Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the attack which occurred on Oscar Traynor Road, Dublin 5 on Thursday evening.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, was struck by a “glass implement” which had been thrown at him at about 6.30pm, the Garda said in a statement.

The victim was brought to Beaumont Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening. No one has been arrested.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

“Any persons who were in the vicinity of the Beechlawn and Bunratty areas on the Oscar Traynor Road between 6.20pm and 7.00pm on Thursday 15th January 2026 and who may have video footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” a statement said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”