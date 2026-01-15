Man arrested over fatal Edenderry arson attack released without charge

Tadgh Farrell, who along with his grandaunt Mary Holt died in a house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly. Photograph: Family Handout/PA Wire

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fire at a house in Co Offaly that killed a four-year-old boy and his grandaunt has been freed without charge.

Tadgh Farrell was visiting his grandmother and his grandaunt Mary Holt (60) at Castleview Park, Edenderry, when the attack happened shortly before 7.45pm on December 6th, 2025.

The remains of Tadgh and Ms Holt were discovered in the front room of the house “where the fire was deliberately started”, gardaí said.

Tadgh’s grandmother, Pauline Holt, was also in the property in Edenderry when the attack occurred. She was seriously injured.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday.

Mary Holt (60), who was killed in a house in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

A statement from the Garda on Thursday said he has since been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Anyone with information on the attack can contact Tullamore Garda station on (057) 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any station.