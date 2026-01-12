Two men in court following seizure of €166,000 in drugs and a gun in Co Kerry

The men and a woman were arrested in Killarney on Saturday and suspected cannabis was discovered. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty

Two men are due in court on Monday in connection with the discovery of more than €166,000 worth of drugs and a gun and a knife by gardaí in Co Kerry at the weekend.

The two men, both Polish nationals aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested by officers from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit in Killarney on Saturday in an intelligence led operation.

The two men and a woman, also Polish, were arrested when detectives stopped and searched a car in Killarney just before 3pm on Saturday and found €5,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

They also recovered a knife and a number of electronic devices including mobile phones, which gardaí believe will be of evidential value in preparing a case against the arrested men.

Detectives carried out follow-up searches at two properties in Killarney, where they recovered more cannabis with the value of more than eight kilogrammes of the drugs seized totalling €165,000.

They also recovered €1,300 worth of LSD as well as a gun, which will be sent for analysis by Garda ballistics experts to confirm it is a viable firearm.

The three suspects were brought to Garda stations in Kerry for questioning. On Sunday night the two men were charged, and they are due to appear at Killarney District Court this morning.

Gardaí released with woman without charge, and the Garda Press Office said that a file would be prepared by detectives regarding her alleged involvement in the drug-dealing operation in Co Kerry.