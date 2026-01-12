Crime & Law

Two men in court following seizure of €166,000 in drugs and a gun in Co Kerry

The men and a woman were arrested in Killarney on Saturday and suspected cannabis was discovered

The men and a woman were arrested in Killarney on Saturday and suspected cannabis was discovered. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty
The men and a woman were arrested in Killarney on Saturday and suspected cannabis was discovered. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty
Barry Roche
Mon Jan 12 2026 - 11:271 MIN READ

Two men are due in court on Monday in connection with the discovery of more than €166,000 worth of drugs and a gun and a knife by gardaí in Co Kerry at the weekend.

The two men, both Polish nationals aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested by officers from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit in Killarney on Saturday in an intelligence led operation.

The two men and a woman, also Polish, were arrested when detectives stopped and searched a car in Killarney just before 3pm on Saturday and found €5,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

They also recovered a knife and a number of electronic devices including mobile phones, which gardaí believe will be of evidential value in preparing a case against the arrested men.

READ MORE

‘This is not a normal feeling or situation to be in’: Jessie Buckley wins Golden Globe for Hamnet

Tensions emerge between Limerick mayor John Moran and council director general Pat Daly

Donnybrook Magdalene laundry survivor faces eviction: ‘I have nowhere to go. I am frightened’

‘Such an ordeal’: Loveholidays leaves readers out in the cold

Detectives carried out follow-up searches at two properties in Killarney, where they recovered more cannabis with the value of more than eight kilogrammes of the drugs seized totalling €165,000.

They also recovered €1,300 worth of LSD as well as a gun, which will be sent for analysis by Garda ballistics experts to confirm it is a viable firearm.

The three suspects were brought to Garda stations in Kerry for questioning. On Sunday night the two men were charged, and they are due to appear at Killarney District Court this morning.

Gardaí released with woman without charge, and the Garda Press Office said that a file would be prepared by detectives regarding her alleged involvement in the drug-dealing operation in Co Kerry.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times