‘This should be a murder inquiry’: Family of missing woman urge gardaí to reclassify case

The last reported sighting of Imelda Keenan was in Waterford on the afternoon of January 3rd, 1994.

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information on the disappearance of Imelda Keenan in Waterford, 32 years after she was last seen.

Investigators say Ms Keenan, who was 22 at the time and would be 54 today, disappeared without trace on the afternoon of January 3rd, 1994.

Her family believe she was murdered before this date, although the case officially remains a missing persons investigation.

Despite extensive Garda investigations over the last three decades, no confirmed sightings of Ms Keenan have been recorded since 1994.

Ms Keenan was originally from Mountmellick, Co Laois, but had moved to Waterford and was living with her boyfriend while undertaking a computer course.

Gardaí believe she left her apartment at 1.30pm on January 3rd, 1994 and walked down William Street on to Lombard Street. They said the last confirmed sighting of her was at the corner of the Tower Hotel and Lombard Street, where she was seen crossing the road.

She was reported missing by her brother, Edward, the following day.

“Imelda was known for her quiet demeanour, her love of music and her strong family ties. Despite extensive investigations spanning 32 years, the silence surrounding her fate remains unbroken,” said Superintendent Gavin Hegarty.

“We continue to urge anyone with information or the ability to assist our investigation to come forward.”

Members of the Keenan family have previously called on the Garda to open a murder inquiry.

Ms Keenan’s niece, Gina Kerry, told The Irish Times in 2024 that she believed her aunt was murdered before Christmas of 1993 and that the last reported sighting of her on January 3rd was mistaken.

The disappearance of Imelda Keenan: 'If she was alive, she'd tell us' Listen | 20:15

“We have accepted that Imelda is dead but we can’t accept that it’s still a missing persons case,” Ms Kerry said.

“We need the Garda to accept that this should be a murder inquiry. And this is where it hurts us; we feel we can’t get that over the line for Imelda. She deserves not just to be put down as a missing person or a run-off. Her life was taken.”

Family members said Christmas presents in Ms Keenan’s flat were unopened in January and a wreath she had bought to put on he father’s grave was still inside the apartment. Ms Kerry said the family is convinced her aunt was murdered in the build-up to Christmas.