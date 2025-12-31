Tobacco with estimated value of €605,000 seized at Dublin Port

The tobacco originated in India and was brought to Dublin through the Netherlands, according to Revenue

Some 1,100kg of chewing tobacco worth an estimated €600,000 has been seized at Dublin Port.

Revenue said its officers made the seizure on Monday as a result of “routine profiling”.

The tobacco, which has an estimated value of €605,000, originated in India and arrived at Dublin Port through the Netherlands.

Investigations are ongoing, a Revenue spokesman said.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on confidential phone number 1800 295 295,” the spokesman added.