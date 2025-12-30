Gardaí release images of car believed to have been used in fatal Co Offaly firebombing

Gardaí said they believe two males fled the scene in a black Kia Rio saloon car

A car believed to have been used in the fatal firebombing of Co Offaly home earlier this month has been located by gardaí.

Four-year-old Tadgh Farrell and his 60-year-old grandaunt Mary Holt were killed with a petrol bomb was thrown through the window of Ms Holt’s home in Edenderry on the evening of December 6th. Her sister Pauline Holt was severely injured.

Gardaí believe a Midlands-based drugs gang was behind the attack and that it may have stemmed from a prison fight earlier that day involving a person known to the Holt family.

CCTV footage showed two males entering the front garden of the house in Castleview Park on the evening of December 6th before one of them threw a firebomb through the livingroom window.

On Tuesday, gardaí said they believe the pair fled the scene in a black Kia Rio saloon car with the registration number 08-D-24363.

The vehicle was found burnt out Tipper East, Naas, Co Kildare, about 50 minutes drive from the crime scene, in the early hours of December 7th.

Gardaí have since tracked down the previous owners of the vehicle and are satisfied they were not in any way involved in the attack.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information on people who had access to the car between October 7th, 2025 and December 7th, 2025 to come forward.

They also want to speak to anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of the car in the week before the attack and anyone with CCTV images of the vehicle in the Kildare, Louth or Offaly areas during that period.

Gardaí investigating a fatal house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly have released CCTV from the incident

An incident room has been established in Tullamore Garda Station and a senior investigating officer is overseeing the inquiries.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person with any information on this violent fatal incident to speak with investigating Gardaí,” the force said in a statement.

“The investigation team can also be contacted at the incident room at Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600 or any Garda station, in particular Edenderry Garda station.”