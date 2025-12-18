Three arrested after €4m of suspected cocaine seized in Wexford and Kildare

An Garda Síochána said members of the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service were involved in the operation. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have seized suspected cocaine with an estimated value of more than €4 million following searches in counties Wexford and Kildare targeting an organised crime group.

Two men and a woman were arrested on Wednesday as part of what the force described as an “intelligence-led” operation.

An Garda Síochána said members of the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service were involved in the operation, during which a business premises in Co Kildare and a residence in Co Wexford were searched.

The actions, supported by Garda personnel from the eastern region, resulted in the seizure of a total of 58kg of suspected cocaine, with an estimated value of more than €4 million.

“Two males aged in their 30s & 40s and one female in her 40s were arrested pursuant to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 in relation to facilitating and enhancing drug trafficking activities for an organised crime group and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda Stations in Kildare and Dublin,” the Garda said in a statement.

“The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. Investigations are ongoing.”

The arrests and seizures were carried out under Operation Tara, a nationwide drive against drug gangs which began during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The operation aims to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug-trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs”, according to the Garda.