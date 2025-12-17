Man dies following Temple Bar incident on Sunday morning

Gardaí detained a man in Temple Bar and sought assistance from a nearby ambulance crew Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man in his 40s has died following an incident in Temple Bar early on Sunday morning.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance outside a licensed premises on Essex Street East, where a man was being restrained by security staff shortly before 1am.

Gardaí on foot patrol attended the scene and detained the man. Gardaí said they subsequently sought assistance from a nearby ambulance crew as the man appeared “unwell”.

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, a Garda statement on Wednesday said.

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem has been carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist.

Gardaí said the preliminary results of the postmortem are not being released at this time.

A Garda investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer based at the incident room in Pearse Street Garda station.

The scene has been forensically examined and local policing inquiries have been conducted. A Garda family liaison officer has also been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and anyone with video footage, including dashcam footage, from Essex Street East between 12.30am and 1.30am on Sunday to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on (01) 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.