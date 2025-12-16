Crime & Law

Clondalkin fire attack: gardaí search eight properties in west Dublin

Woman who was sprayed with an accelerant and set alight last month remains seriously ill in hospital

Gardaí search the garden of a house last month at Oak Downs, Clondalkin, where a women was set on fire. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Gardaí search the garden of a house last month at Oak Downs, Clondalkin, where a women was set on fire. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Sarah Burns
Tue Dec 16 2025 - 09:411 MIN READ

Eight properties in west Dublin have been searched by gardaí investigating an assault on a woman in Clondalkin last month.

The woman, who was sprayed with an accelerant and set alight at a property in the Oak Downs area, suffered burn injuries and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The woman answered the door to a caller at the property just after 10am on November 25th.

As she opened the door a substance was sprayed at her and she was set on fire. A man was also taken to hospital with injuries he suffered during the incident.

READ MORE

Scam calls from UK +44 numbers in Ireland: Who is it and what should I do?

Dublin comedian Rachel Galvo on using her ‘extremely privileged’ upbringing for comedy

High asylum seeker numbers are a threat to ‘social cohesion’, says Jim O’Callaghan

‘Monster’ jailed for life after he ‘smiled directly’ at partner as he killed daughter

Gardaí from Clondalkin, assisted by national support units, carried out a number of searches under warrant on Tuesday at eight properties in the Dublin Metropolitan Region West, a statement from the Garda Press Office said.

A number of items of “evidential value” were seized by gardaí. Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

The investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer at an incident room established in Clondalkin Garda station.

Anyone who was in the Oak Downs area of Clondalkin between 9.30am and 10.20am on Tuesday, November 25th, and who may have video footage, including dashcam, is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times