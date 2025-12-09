Fatal firebombing in Edenderry may be linked to prison fight

There is evidence Saturday’s attack on the family home in Edenderry, Co Offaly, was carefully planned. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Gardaí investigating the fatal firebombing of a family home in Edenderry, Co Offaly, at the weekend are examining if it may be linked to a fight in a prison the previous day. The fire claimed the lives of Tadhg Farrell (4) and his great-aunt Mary Holt (60).

Tadhg’s grandmother, Pauline Holt (50s), was also in the property when the attack occurred, at about 7.45pm on Saturday. Though she survived, she is critically ill in hospital with extensive burns.

It is understood the fight resulted in one of the men requiring medical treatment for a minor injury.

It was described by sources as a fist fight and was not regarded as a significant event in a prison setting. However, after the firebombing occurred the next day, one of the prisoners was transferred to another jail as a security precaution.

Mary Holt (60) and Tadhg Farrell (4) were killed in the house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly. Photographs: Families

Gardaí are now trying to determine if Saturday’s firebombing may have been connected to the prison fight the previous day, though sources stressed that was just one line of inquiry.

The deaths of Ms Holt of her grandnephew, Tadhg, are being treated as a murder and a major investigation is now under way. Sources said, however, it was possible the firebombing was intended to be intimidation rather than a pre-planned murder bid. “It’s 50-50 right now,” said one source.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan described the firebombing as a “murderous attack” that was “designed to kill” those living in the house.

He confirmed one line of inquiry is that it was carried out by those involved in the drugs trade. “It just confirms that drugs are destroying societies, and people who get involved in drugs need to know that they will wreak devastation, not just on themselves, but on those close to them and families in the area.”

Mary Holt, who worked in a local nursing home, and Pauline Holt are not suspected of involvement in criminality.

The number of petrol bombing attacks, linked to the drugs trade, on houses has increased in recent years as gangland shootings have fallen off. Gardaí carrying out pre-planned searches targeting drugs gangs have also discovered petrol bombs, and similar devices, in ready-made batches. These have been discovered at several properties, which sources described as a new trend.

The end-of-terrace house in the quiet Castleview Park estate was attacked on Saturday night as the family watched television. A firebomb was thrown through the downstairs window, with much of the property quickly engulfed in flames.

It appears the deceased were trapped in a downstairs room as a result of the fire. The house has been attacked on multiple occasions in the past. In May 2024, a pipe bomb was discovered in the back garden, leading to houses on road being evacuated.

The bomb was made safe and removed from the scene by the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit. On other occasions, multiple windows of the house were broken. Gardaí suspected the same criminals were behind these attacks and the previous incidents.

A garda places flowers outside the house that was targeted in a firebombing attack at the weekend. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The murder investigation team in Tullamore Garda station is trying to determine if Saturday’s attack was related to previous incidents.

There is evidence Saturday’s attack was carefully planned. Witnesses have told gardaí a man was spotted on the roof of a nearby shed before the blaze and that he appeared to be watching the house.

The lights, including the family’s Christmas tree, were on at the time of the attack. The house did not have blinds, meaning it would have been obvious to the attackers that it was occupied at the time, sources said.