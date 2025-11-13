Crime & Law

Gardaí investigating after man (30s) found dead in Dundalk

The body was discovered outside a residential property at Dúiche Roden

The Garda Technical Bureau is examining the scene, which remains sealed off. Photo: Bryan O’Brien
Thu Nov 13 2025 - 18:191 MIN READ

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a body in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Thursday morning.

The body of the man (30s) was found shortly after 8am outside a residential property at Dúiche Roden. The Garda Technical Bureau is examining the scene.

The office of the State Pathologist and the local coroner have been notified and a postmortem will be arranged. The results will determine the course of the investigation.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Dundalk Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from those who were in the Dúiche Roden or Demesne Road areas of Dundalk overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí said that a Garda family liaison officer is supporting the family of the deceased.

