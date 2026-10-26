‘Wow, wow, wow’: Harry Kane beats Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to win Ballon d’Or

England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane reacts after receiving the Ballon d'Or award for the best male footballer. Photograph: Franck Fife/Getty

Harry Kane has been named winner of the Ballon d’Or, one of football’s most prestigious accolades.

Former Barcelona player Alexia Putellas was named the winner of the women’s Ballon d’Or at a ceremony in London on Monday night. She was presented with her award by former Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen.

“Incredible experiences as a team, we overcome some difficulties, some injuries, some moments we weren’t expecting as a team and a great pride for me as captain,” she said.

Bayern Munich talisman Harry Kane, who was presented with his award by ex-Brazil striker Ronaldo, said: “I am almost speechless. Being here in London has made it extra special. Made it a good omen for me tonight. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I can imagine it was tough this year.

“Some world-class players in the room tonight. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees tonight and impressive showing determination and hard work can really achieve.”

Alexia Putellas poses after receiving the Ballon d'Or award for the best female footballer. Photograph: Franck Fife/Getty

Kane’s incredible 73-goal haul last season for club and country earned him the award from French magazine France Football.

He had faced stiff competition from France’s Mbappé and Spain’s Yamal to take the title, declaring “wow, wow, wow” when his name was announced at the ceremony as the winner.

Earlier in the evening, most of the awards in the various categories had gone to Spanish teams or players.

The winner of the men’s coach of the year was Luis de la Fuente, who guided Spain to victory in the World Cup in summer.

In an error earlier in the day, the Ballon d’Or website published three separate articles naming Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé each as winner of the 2026 men’s award.

Hours before the ceremony for the 70th edition of the individual accolade at Palladium Theatre in London, chaos descended when a link emerged announcing England captain Kane had received the honour.

Robbie Keane was among the guests at the London ceremony. Photograph: Toby Shepheard/Getty

“A record-breaking welter of league and cup goals in 2025/26 has propelled Harry Kane to Ballon d’Or success,” read the story on the official website of the prestigious France Football prize.

However, further links were subsequently found to articles hailing Real Madrid forward Mbappe and Barcelona winger Yamal as victors.

All three versions were taken down before the ceremony began.

Ballon d’Or organisers were contacted for comment on the apparent leaks, which could potentially have confirmed the top three for this year’s award. – Press Association

Winners on the night

Men’s young talent of the year: Lamine Yamal, of Barcelona and Spain

Women’s young talent of the year: Vicky López, of Barcelona and Spain

Women’s coach of the year: Pere Romeu, of Barcelona

Men’s coach of the year: Luis de la Fuente, Spain manager

Women’s goalkeeper of the year: Cata Coll, of Barcelona and Spain

Men’s goalkeeper of the year: Unai Simón, of Athletic Bilbao and Spain

Socrates award for social action and humanitarianism: Bukayo Saka, of Arsenal and England

Women’s club of the year: Barcelona

Men’s club of the year: Paris Saint-Germain

Women’s striker of the year: Charlyn Corral, of Pachuca and Mexico

Men’s striker of the year: Harry Kane, of Bayern Munich and England

Women’s Ballon d’Or winner: Alexia Putellas, of Barcelona and Spain

Men’s Ballon d’Or winner: Harry Kane