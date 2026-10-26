Dublin

Pedestrian dies in Liffey Valley road crash

Forensic collision investigators at scene after death of woman, with local traffic diversions in place

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, including those with camera and dash-cam footage, to come forward. File image. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, including those with camera and dash-cam footage, to come forward. File image. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
Sarah Burns
Mon Oct 26 2026 - 21:131 MIN READ

A pedestrian aged in her 60s has died following a road crash in west Dublin on Monday evening.

The incident, involving the woman and a car, occurred on Fonthill Road, Liffey Valley, shortly before 5.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported, a Garda statement on Monday night said.

Forensic collision investigators were at the scene and local traffic diversions were in place. The coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination is to take place.

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An Garda Síochána is appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the Fonthill Road in either direction at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda station on 01-666-7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

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Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times