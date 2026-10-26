Man released after questioning over fatal arson attack on family’s home in Waterford city

Floral tributes outside the home of the English family in Birchwood, Waterford city. Photograph: Micheál Ó Scannail/Press Association

A man arrested in connection with a fatal arson attack on the home of the English family in Waterford city earlier this month has been released without charge.

Philip and Kim English, and their children Callum (12) and Jayden (9), died in the fire.

Two other children – a girl (14) and a boy (6) – were rescued from the house and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

In a statement on Monday, An Garda Síochána said it continues to “investigate the multiple murder” that occurred in Birchwood, Waterford city, shortly on October 13th.

It said a man (20s) arrested on Thursday had been released without charge and a file would be prepared for the Direction of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On Saturday, a man in his 50s and two women in their 30s were released without charge after being questioned in connection with the fatal fire. The Garda said files would be prepared for the DPP.

Two others have been charged and appeared before the courts in connection with the arson attack. Jessica Dalton (31), with an address in Waterford city, and Cian Stacey (21), of no fixed abode, are in custody after being charged with causing criminal damage to the English family’s home at Birchwood Avenue on October 13th.

A Waterford drugs gang is suspected to have ordered the attack. Gardaí suspect that Philip English was being pressured to pay a €20,000 drug debt owed by a man he knew.