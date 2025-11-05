Diplomatic efforts to be renewed to support Michaela McAreavey’s family secure justice over murder

Michaela McAreavey was attacked and killed by an intruder at her hotel room while on honeymoon in Mauritius. File photograph: PA

There are to be renewed diplomatic efforts to support the family of murdered honeymooner Michaela McAreavey in their efforts to secure justice in Mauritius.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris met members of Ms McAreavey’s family on Tuesday as they continue to seek answers over her unsolved murder in January 2011.

Mr Harris is to contact his Mauritian counterpart, and an offer by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to assist the police on the Indian Ocean island in their investigations will also be reiterated.

Ms McAreavey (27), the daughter of GAA football manager Mickey Harte, was attacked and killed by an intruder at her hotel room while on honeymoon in Mauritius.

No one has been convicted of her murder. Two former workers at the luxury resort: Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon, were acquitted of murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.

Subsequent investigations by the police in Mauritius are yet to yield any result.

[ Michaela McAreavey murder: ‘We had no sense of what was to come... it is probably a good job we didn’t’Opens in new window ]

On Tuesday, Mr Harris met Ms McAreavey’s husband John, her brother Mark, sister-in-law Claire and barrister Barra McGrory – who has carried out an analysis of the case.

In a statement Mr Harris said he was pleased to meet Ms McAreavey’s family saying: “For almost 15 years, my department has supported the McAreavey and Harte families in their quest for justice for their beloved Michaela.”

He said that during the meeting he “reiterated my department’s support and commitment in taking all appropriate steps to assist in their fight for justice”.

Mr Harris has directed his officials to “immediately engage with the Mauritian authorities and to reiterate the offer of technical assistance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to the Mauritian authorities to assist in their investigations as the Irish Government has primary consular responsibility for this case. This has been agreed with colleagues in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Harris also said he will speak to the Mauritian foreign minister in the coming weeks. He also intends to raise the case with the UK foreign secretary Yvette Cooper in the near future when he will “ask that the British government join us in supporting the family in every way possible in seeking truth and justice”.

He said : “As we approach the 15th anniversary of Michaela’s death, it is vital that we explore every single avenue available to us.”