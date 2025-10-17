Gardaí identify 55 child sex abuse victims amid ‘sadistic rise’ in online threat

Gardaí have identified 55 child online sex abuse victims in the last 15 months

Fifty-five child victims of online sexual abuse have been identified and safeguarded by gardaí in Ireland in the last 15 months.

Gardaí said 39 Irish victims of online child sexual abuse have been identified and safeguarded by the Online Child Exploitation Unit during the period.

A further 40 child victims of sexual abuse have been identified across the globe, including 16 victims living in Ireland.

The victims were identified in co-operation with the Garda National Protective Services Bureau and Divisional Protective Services Units around the country.

An additional 52 possible victims of sexual abuse have been identified globally with information provided to local, European and global law enforcement agencies to assist in the identification, location and safeguarding of them.

Since July 2024, the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) specialist Victim Identification Team has been reviewing child sexual abuse and exploitation videos and images in an effort to identify victims in Ireland and globally. This content was extracted from electronic devices being forensically examined by GNCCB.

More than 30,000 videos and photographs defined as Child Sex Abuse Material have been reviewed by the team and uploaded to Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database which will support the potential identification of the child victims.

The Victim Identification Team works closely with the Garda National Protective Service Bureau and forensic units in Europe and globally, providing them with a range of resources to help identify known child sexual abuse content, and to highlight new material.

Gardaí said the online threat landscape targeting children is growing and presents unprecedented challenges for law enforcement.

Risks now extend beyond traditional concerns such as online grooming, cyberbullying, and exposure to inappropriate content, encompassing more insidious forms of exploitation through social media and gaming platforms.

Targets now involve offenders using AI tools to produce hyperrealistic deepfake images and videos, often used to manipulate or blackmail children.

Gardaí said the “most disturbing” trend is a “rise in sadistic online enticement”, where violent groups exploit children via mainstream messaging platforms, coercing them into acts of self-harm or abuse while reinforcing psychological control.

Financial sexual extortion has also emerged as a threat where criminals coerce children into sharing explicit material and then demand payment to prevent its release.

Gardaí and Europol are currently hosting Combatting Online Sexual Exploitation of Children (COSEC) International Training course in the Garda College at Templemore for the second year running.

