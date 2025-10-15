Third person (16) charged with Co Cork murder of man

Barry Daly was found dead near his home in the village of Doneraile, Co Cork

A third person has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a father of five who was attacked outside his home in Doneraile in north Cork at the weekend.

The 16-year-old teenager, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was arrested on Monday evening for questioning about the murder of An Post employee Barry Daly (44) in Doneraile early on Sunday morning.

The teenager was brought before Midleton District Court on Wednesday when he was charged with the murder of Mr Daly at Rockview Tce, Doneraile, on October 12th

Det Gda David Forsythe of Mallow Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court the accused made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution.

Sgt Linda O’Leary said gardaí were seeking a remand to Mallow District Court on October 21st.

Defence solicitor Don Ryan said they were consenting to the remand until October 21st.

Judge Colm Roberts remanded the teenager in detention to Oberstown Detention Campus to appear at Mallow District Court on October 21st by video link.

Mr Ryan applied for free legal aid for the teenager and Judge Roberts granted the application and assigned Mr Ryan to represent him on the murder charge.

Alex Deady (20) and a 17-year-old teenager, who also cannot be named as he is a juvenile, have already been charged with the murder of Mr Daly on October 12th.

Mr Deady of Glenview, Convent Road, Doneraile, and the 17-year-old were brought before Mallow District Court on Tuesday afternoon where they were charged with Mr Daly’s murder.

The court heard that neither Mr Deady or the 17-year-old made any reply when they were charged by gardaí.

Mr Deady was remanded in custody and the teenager was remanded in detention to Oberstown, both to appear again at Mallow District Court on October 21st by video link.

A native of Newtwopothouse between Doneraile and Mallow, Mr Daly is survived by his partner and five children.

An Post management and staff, particularly his colleagues at Mallow Delivery Unit, extended their sympathy to Mr Daly’s family over his “untimely death”.