Cocaine worth €10.5m seized in Co Wexford truck

Drugs worth €10.5 million have been found in a truck and trailer in Co Wexford.

Gardaí said the vehicle was travelling from the Continent when it was searched at Rosslare Europort on Monday.

They said 150kg of cocaine was found in an “elaborate” lead-lined compartment within its fuel tank.

A man in his 50s was arrested and detained under organised crime legislation.

Gardai discovered €10.5 million worth of suspected cocaine in a secret fuel tank compartment after searching a truck in Co Wexford.

In a statement, gardaí said the seizure was part of “an intelligence-led operation targeting serious organised crime activity” jointly carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service. Investigations are ongoing.