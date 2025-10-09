Police investigate after ‘mob’ gathers outside home of North’s justice minister Naomi Long

Northern Ireland's Minister for Justice, Naomi Long, said a 'line was crossed' after about 40 people turned up outside her home on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A police investigation is under way after a “mob” of about 40 people, including some wearing masks, went to the home of the North’s justice minister Naomi Long, on Wednesday evening.

Ms Long, who is also the leader of the Alliance Party and an Assembly member for east Belfast, said a “line was crossed” and described what had happened as “bullying and intimidation … threatening and wholly unacceptable”.

Ms Long’s husband Michael Long, who is an Alliance councillor in east Belfast, said in a social media post that “about 40 people, some wearing masks, turned up at our house to protest.

“They filmed and the PSNI [Police Service of Northern Ireland] had to attend.

“In 25 years, no-one has protested at our house. For the first time in 12 years, a PSNI car has had to sit outside the house overnight in case of attack,” he said.

Also writing on social media, Ms Long said “it isn’t engagement and it isn’t legitimate protest to turn up at my home, disrupt my neighbours, my family and put pressure on the police” and “it needs to stop.

“Over the last 25 years I’ve been in front-line politics, I’ve engaged with people from all backgrounds and perspectives.

“I’ve been open to debating and discussing issues, whether we agreed or not.

“Turning up as a mob, some in masks, at my home, just isn’t on,” Ms Long said.

In a statement, the PSNI said it attended a protest outside a property in east Belfast on Wednesday evening and had commenced an investigation.

“An evidence-gathering operation was in place and we will now review the footage and consider if any potential offences were committed,” it said.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, the Alliance deputy leader, Eoin Tennyson, blamed a “toxic atmosphere” that had been “whipped up” online and in the Assembly chamber.

He said “much of it” has targeted Ms Long, and said it was mostly “misinformation, disinformation and a representation of Naomi’s position”.

The incident has been widely condemned, with the First Minister, Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill, describing it as “absolutely disgusting.

“Turning up at someone’s home is intimidation, not protest. It is never acceptable,” she said on social media.

The DUP leader Gavin Robinson said “the private homes of elected politicians should be firmly off limits.

“Whatever the reason for political protest, what happened last night at Naomi Long’s home should be roundly condemned.”

The SDLP leader Claire Hanna sent her “sincere solidarity” to the Longs and said “to turn up outside a politician’s home and try to intimidate them is sinister and entirely wrong”.

The Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt said he was “shocked and horrified” at what had happened and that in a democracy “there are acceptable ways to express your opposition. Intimidation is not one of them.”

Ms Long has previously received death threats and has suffered sustained personal abuse on social media.

Petrol bombs were thrown at her constituency office in east Belfast during protests over the flying of the union flag at Belfast City Hall in 2012.