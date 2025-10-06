Man accused of murdering three of his family in Co Louth further remanded in custody

Mark O'Connor (54) Louise O'Connor (56), and their son Evan O'Connor (27), who were found dead at the family home in Drumgowna, near Tallanstown, Co Louth, last week. Photograph: Garda/PA

The man accused of murdering three members of his family in Co Louth last week was further remanded in custody at a sitting of Drogheda District Court on Monday.

Robert O’Connor (31) of Drumgowna, Co Louth, is charged with the murder of his mother Louise Doherty O’Connor, his father Mark O’Connor and his brother Evan O’Connor at Drumgowna on September 29th.

The bodies of the three victims were found at the family home by a care worker that day. Last week, a special sitting of the court heard Mr O’Connor made no reply when arrested and charged.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed he be charged with three counts of murder.

Defence solicitor Paul J Moore made an application for a psychiatric assessment of his client while in custody and also requested he be granted free legal aid for a solicitor and one counsel.

Robert O'Connor (31) of Drumgowna, Tallanstown, Co Louth, has been charged with the murder of his family members. Photograph: Facebook

Judge Stephanie Coggans last week granted both requests and remanded Mr O’Connor in custody. The accused appeared today at Drogheda District Court by video-link from Cloverhill Prison.

Mr Moore told Judge Nicola Andrews his client was due to undergo an independent psychiatric assessment on Wednesday and requested additional legal aid for the assessment and the appointment of a senior counsel.

Granting the requests, Judge Andrews remanded Mr O’Connor in custody and adjourned the case to October 20th for the preparation of a book of evidence.