Summer burglaries down 15% this year, Garda figures show

Residential burglaries tend to be higher in winter, with international evidence traditionally suggesting a seasonal trend, according to gardaí. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There were about three burglaries per county every week over recent months, according to new figures from An Garda Síochána.

Between April and September, there were just more than 2,300 burglaries, with a 15.5 per cent drop in the number of residential burglaries last summer compared with the previous year.

The number of residential burglaries dropped by 25 per cent when the period was compared with the summer of 2022.

There were fewer than two burglaries per day across each of the North Western and Southern Garda regions, which together cover 15 counties.

More than 900 arrests for burglary-related activities were made during the last six months, equating to four suspected offenders being apprehended every day.

The figures were released on Wednesday as gardaí began their winter phase of Operation Thor, an annual increased-enforcement operation aimed at preventing burglaries.

Residential burglaries tend to be higher in winter, with international evidence traditionally suggesting a seasonal trend, according to gardaí.

A surge in burglaries of up to 20 per cent is likely in the winter months, when daylight hours are at their lowest levels.

[ ‘I was very nervous in the house after it. It was horrible.’ How burglars target your home for money and ‘kicks’Opens in new window ]

Det Chief Supt Séamus Boland of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said: “While I am pleased to highlight that the level of reported residential burglaries continues to reduce, we in An Garda Síochána continue to recognise residential burglary as a particularly insidious crime which has a lasting impact on any person whose home is burgled.

“While in many cases items of very significant sentimental or monetary value is taken, even if limited property is stolen or damaged, it is an invasion of privacy and security of a person’s home, which often never feels comfortable to a victim again,” he said.

That is why burglary-related crime remains a “key target” for the Garda, he said.

[ Renting out a room: ‘I feel safer at night having someone else in the house’Opens in new window ]