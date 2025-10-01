Four men arrested in Dublin after weapons, drugs and ‘high-end goods’ seized

Searches at a property in north Dublin resulted in the seizure of weapons, €18,000 in cash as well as drugs worth an estimated €3,500. Photograph: An Garda Síochána Facebook page

Four men in their 20s have been arrested after searches by gardaí in north Dublin saw weapons, drugs and “high-end goods” seized.

Searches were carried out by gardaí investigating organised crime and drug-related intimidation as part of Operation Fógra.

The operation was assisted by the Garda Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

Following the searches, weapons, €18,000 in cash, and drugs worth an estimated €3,500 were seized, alongside “high-end goods”.

The four men were arrested under organised crime legislation and are currently detained in Garda stations in Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Operation Fógra aims to combat drug-related intimidation, which has been identified as a “major source of community harm and fear” in the Dublin metropolitan region and a “sinister motive for various forms of criminality”, the Garda said in a statement.