Investigation as shots fired through window of Limerick property

Shots were fired through the window of a property occupied by a woman and two children in Limerick city overnight.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and/or information leading to the arrest of those involved in the gun attack at a halting site off Childers Road, at 2am on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

Armed officers responded and a Garda forensic search took place inside and outside the entrance to the site . Gardaí also requested the assistance of an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attached to the Defence Forces.

The EOD unit travelled from its base in Cork to the scene and was later given a Garda escort from the scene to another location. A Defence Forces spokesman said it was not commenting “due to operational security reasons”.

A video of a large Garda presence at the site, as well as tape cordoning off an area there was shared on social media.

Appealing for information, Garda Sgt Natasha Walsh said gardaí were investigating “a serious incident involving a firearm”.

“If any members of the public were in the vicinity of the Childers Road shopping centre between midnight and 2am and noticed anything suspicious, we are asking them to come forward.”

She also appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061-212400.

It is understood gardaí were investigating a potential link to another shooting at the same location more than three weeks ago, on September 3rd. On that date, a gunman fired at least one shot at 4pm.

A recent surge in violent incidents in Limerick has threatened to drag the city back to levels of feuding that involved the murders of several men in the early to mid-2000s.

Garda overtime for armed patrols was recently approved to allow armed units to monitor flashpoint areas, due to a rise in drive-by shootings, firebombings, pipe bomb attacks, and attacks on homes and vehicles.

Garda sources said the type of firearms used by those involved in the violence is extremely dangerous. An explosive ordnance disposal unit has made several recent trips to different parts of Limerick this year, from its base in Cork, to deal with several pipe bombs.