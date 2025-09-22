Teenager (17) in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Dublin city attack

Two serious stabbing incidents have taken place in Dublin city centre over a two day period. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Gardaí in central Dublin are investigating the second serious stabbing in the city in two days after a teenager was left with multiple wounds following an altercation involving a group of young men.

That attack, on Eden Quay on Sunday night, came less than 24 hours after an English man in his 20s was stabbed in Temple Bar.

Though the victim of the first attack was seriously injured and continues to undergo medical treatment in hospital, the teenager attacked on Sunday night has been left in critical condition and it is feared his injuries are life changing.

The 17-year-old was repeatedly stabbed and suffered between 10 and 20 wounds, including to his upper body and neck. The extent of his injuries immediately gave rise to fears for his survival prospects.

No arrests have been made, but investigating gardaí at Store Street Garda station are reviewing footage recorded by CCTV cameras in the area. It is believed some of those involved in the incident were in the area on Sunday night for some time.

Gardaí are hopeful their movements in the period before the attack at about 10pm can be determined and the suspects identified, even though they went to great lengths to hide their faces. After the stabbing, some of those present fled the area on e-scooters. They were wearing masks and hoods during the attack.

It is understood the victim tried to gain access to a licensed venue in the area and gardaí suspect he had been pursued there. He was followed as he tried to make his way into the venue and was stabbed again.

“A male juvenile – aged in his teens – was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he is in critical condition,” the Garda said in a statement. “The scene was preserved and a technical examination has been completed.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time – especially if they have footage – to contact Store St Garda station on 01 666 8000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.