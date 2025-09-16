Crime & Law

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after alleged assault of woman in Athlone

A woman in her 30s was brought to Midland Regional Hospital with serious injuries

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Órla Ryan
Tue Sept 16 2025 - 18:45

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward following the alleged assault of a woman in Athlone, Co Westmeath, last Friday.

The incident occurred shortly after 11am on September 12th in Connaught Gardens, next to Corpus Christi Catholic church in the town.

A woman in her 30s was brought to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with serious injuries following the incident.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Westmeath.

“He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a Garda statement on Tuesday said.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area of Connaught Gardens last Friday between 10.45am and 11.30am is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

