Gardaí believe remains of missing boy who is assumed dead are buried on lands in north Co Dublin

Gardaí search an area of open ground on Thursday at Donabate in north Co Dublin where they are continued their search for the remains of a child presumed dead. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Gardaí believe the remains of a boy, who is missing and assumed dead, are buried on lands in north Co Dublin even though an initial search at a precise section pointed out to the force did not yield the hoped for outcome.

Detectives have spoken to the mother and father of the missing child, as well as other people who knew him, and sealed off and examined a section of open ground near Donabate.

The person who led gardaí to the area identified a specific spot as where the child, who would be about seven if he was alive, was buried.

Gardaí examined that area closely, prodding the soil before bringing in a cadaver dog, which did not indicate that remains were present.

Sources believe the heavy brush on the land at present, as well as the passage of about four years since the missing boy is believed to have died, may have resulted in the wrong location being pinpointed.

The area identified was part of a very large site, which will take some time to be fully explored. The search was suspended on Thursday night and is due to resume on Friday.

Gardaí fear the child died about four years ago and his remains were buried in an attempt to conceal his death. However, whether his death arose due to foul play, or in other circumstances, remains undetermined.

The child was in the care of the State for a long period, from the time he was a newborn, as his parents were considering adoption. However, they had a change of heart and the boy was reunited with them.

Tusla concluded its involvement with the family in 2020 with no further matters coming to light in the years that followed.

However, Tusla last Friday went to the Garda and flagged its concerns for the boy’s welfare. The intervention appears to have come about after checks were made on a social welfare payment relating to the child, which resulted in unanswered questions about his whereabouts.

A property in Donabate, where the boy was living in a family setting, was sealed off and searched last weekend.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said he had spoken to Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly about the case and that the investigation team in Swords was “following a very definite line of inquiry from information they have received”.

He believed “we should await the outcome of the Garda investigation before we start jumping to conclusions in respect of Tusla”.

Minister for Children Norma Foley has said Tusla will now check on the welfare of all children who were in its care, or who were known to it, during the Covid-19 period, and whose cases are now closed.

Some 38,000 child welfare and protection cases were closed during the 2020-2021 period, with no further contact since.

When asked what additional resources had been put in place to aid Tusla in carrying out the checks, the department said it was “liaising” with the agency though “the process is still in the early stages of planning”.