Crime & Law

Man arrested after motorcyclist seriously injured in Co Mayo collision

Motorcyclist (50s) in critical condition in hospital

FILE GARDA STOCK A stock picture of the Garda badge logo. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 16, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A man in his 60s has been arrested by gardaí investigating a road crash in Co Mayo that left a motorcyclist critically injured on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Sarah Burns
Mon Aug 18 2025 - 08:55

A motorcyclist in his 50s is in a critical condition in hospital following a road crash in Co Mayo on Sunday evening.

The collision, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred on the Castlebar Road, Newport at 4.50pm. A man in his 60s was later arrested in connection with Garda investigations.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, where the motorcyclist was discovered with serious injuries. He received medical treatment and was brought to Mayo University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

No other injuries were reported at the time.

READ MORE

State’s population grew by almost 90,000 last year, EU figures show

Tony Holohan drops presidential bid to avoid ‘abuse’ of family

Ryanair: ‘We don’t have time to waste with stupid follow-up questions from your readers’

‘When it comes to supporting club football, Liverpool don’t really count as an English team’

The road was preserved for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area of Castlebar Road between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Westport Garda station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times