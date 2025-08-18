Man arrested after motorcyclist seriously injured in Co Mayo collision

A man in his 60s has been arrested by gardaí investigating a road crash in Co Mayo that left a motorcyclist critically injured on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A motorcyclist in his 50s is in a critical condition in hospital following a road crash in Co Mayo on Sunday evening.

The collision, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred on the Castlebar Road, Newport at 4.50pm. A man in his 60s was later arrested in connection with Garda investigations.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, where the motorcyclist was discovered with serious injuries. He received medical treatment and was brought to Mayo University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

No other injuries were reported at the time.

The road was preserved for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area of Castlebar Road between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Westport Garda station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.