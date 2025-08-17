Crime & Law

Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Co Antrim released on bail

Man (50s) killed and woman (40s) taken to hospital after incident in Ballyclare

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch. Photograph: Mark Marlow/EPA
Sun Aug 17 2025 - 10:19

A man who was arrested following a fatal hit-and-run collision in Co Antrim has been released on bail as police continue inquiries.

A man in his 50s was killed and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in the Ballyeaston Road area of Ballyclare on Friday night.

Police said they had received reports the car involved allegedly failed to stop at the scene after striking the two pedestrians.

The woman was treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

A man had been arrested in connection with the collision but a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesman on Sunday said he been “released on police bail to allow for further inquiries”.

The PSNI appealed for witnesses to get in touch with the case reference number 1771 15/08/25.

