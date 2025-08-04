Murder investigation expected after discovery of man with stab wounds in Tipperary

Gardaí are expected to launch a murder investigation following the receipt of the results of a postmortem examination on Tuesday into the death of a man found with stab wounds in a house in Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary early on Monday morning.

The man, named locally as Ian Walsh (49) was found in a downstairs room of his house at Ravenswood in Carrick-on-Suir at around 3.30am on Monday by gardaí and emergency services when they were called to the house.

An Irish Rail employee, Mr Walsh was pronounced dead at the scene by a local GP. His body remained at the scene after gardaí cordoned off the area and requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and the Garda Technical Bureau from Dublin.

Mr Walsh’s remains were examined in situ by State Pathologist Dr Yvonne McCartney and were due to be removed at around 9pm on Monday night to University Hospital Waterford. It’s expected that the postmortem on Tuesday will confirm that Mr Walsh died as a result of foul play.

Gardaí have not indicated whether or not they have recovered any weapon that might have been used in the killing, but it’s understood that there was no sign of a forced entry at Mr Walsh’s house.

Gardaí believe that Mr Walsh may have been dead for some time before he was found and have not ruled out the possibility that he may have been killed some time over the weekend. Their last confirmed sighting of him alive is at 8pm on Friday night.

Gardaí have carried out door-to-door inquiries in the Ravenswood and Cregg Road estates to try to establish if anyone saw Mr Walsh alive later than 8pm on Friday and whether anyone heard any disturbance at the house

Gardaí have also begun canvassing houses in the area for CCTV footage that would help them identify anyone who may have entered or was seen in the vicinity of Mr Walsh’s house in the last few days.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information related to this incident to come forward, including any road users who were in the area of Cregg Road, Carrick-On-Suir between 8pm on Friday, August 1st and 3.30am on Monday, August 4th.

Additionally, anyone who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and was travelling in the area at the time is asked to make it available to Gardaí at Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.