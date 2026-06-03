Digger rammed into Co Cork supermarket in failed ATM robbery

The scene at SuperValu in Mallow, Co Cork, after a digger was used in an attempt to remove an ATM. Photograph: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

Gardaí hope CCTV footage will help identify a three-man gang who drove a digger through the door of a Co Cork supermarket in a bid to steal an ATM.

The gang left empty-handed when they discovered all the cash had been removed from the machine.

The group struck at about 1.30am on Tuesday when they broke into Dano’s Supervalu in Ballydahin, Mallow.

They caused thousands of euro worth of damage to the shop front and steel shutters.

Two of the gang arrived before the JCB digger in a stolen Peugeot truck to remove the ATM in the foyer of the shop.

Realising there was no money in the ATM, the gang drove off in the truck, leaving the digger abandoned in the doorway.

Gardaí later located the truck abandoned in the Quartertown Industrial Estate, about 2km away, where they believe the gang had earlier stolen the vehicles.

Garda technical experts are examining both vehicles, the damaged supermarket door and the ATM for DNA and fingerprints.

They have collected CCTV footage from the shop, nearby homes and the Quartertown Industrial Estate.