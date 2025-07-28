Man arrested as herbal cannabis valued at more than €2m seized at Cork port

Detector dog Rua with the herbal cannabis that was seized in the Port of Cork on Sunday.

A man has been arrested after Revenue officers seized more than €2 million worth of herbal cannabis in Cork.

The 107kg seizure was made on Sunday at the Port of Cork, with the assistance of detector dog Rua.

The drugs were discovered in a trailer originating from Croatia, which had disembarked a vessel arriving from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Valued at €2.1 million, the haul was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

A man in his 50s was arrested and is being held at a Garda station in in the Southern Region. Investigations are ongoing.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.