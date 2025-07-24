Vanessa Whyte and her two children James and Sarah who died in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh. Photograph: Facebook

The mother and children who died in a shooting in their home in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday have been named locally as Vanessa Whyte and her son and daughter, James and Sarah.

Ms Whyte and one of her children were pronounced dead by the emergency services when they arrived at the property on Drummeer Road near Maguiresbridge on Wednesday morning, and the third victim died later in hospital.

A fourth individual, an adult male, was also injured and is in a serious condition in hospital.

A murder investigation is under way, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said one line of inquiry was a triple murder and attempted suicide.

Ms Whyte, who was in her 40s and originally from Co Clare, was a vet at the Department of Agriculture.

According to Clare FM she was from Barefield, attended secondary school in Coláiste Muire in Ennis and moved to Fermanagh several years ago.

An Garda Síochána has been assisting the PSNI in liaising with family members in Clare.

The family were members of St Mary’s Maguiresbridge GFC and St Patrick’s Lisbellaw hurling club, which said “all three were active and beloved members of our club and will be desperately missed”.

Both clubs offered their “heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of all those impacted by the tragic incident” and said they were “working with the GAA at county, provincial and national level, to implement the association’s critical incident protocols.

“We will also work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it,” the clubs said.

A colleague of Ms Whyte’s told the Irish News she loved hurling and “lived for her children, did her best for them and everything she did was for them”.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, local PSNI commander Robert McGowan said the investigation was at an early stage and “no arrests will be made at the minute.”

He said there was a “limited domestic history involving the people concerned and that is certainly one line of inquiry detectives will take forward,” but added there had been “no previous issues, domestic or otherwise,” at that address.

Supt McGowan said an emergency phone call was made to police from inside the house on Wednesday morning, and the incident was “still ongoing” when they arrived at about 7.50am.

The police chief said the incident “just happened prior to police attending so … it [was] a very harrowing scene for all involved”.

A number of political representatives expressed their shock at the tragedy and sent their condolences to bereaved relatives and friends.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, said she was “absolutely heartbroken” but had “no doubt that the people of Maguiresbridge will come together and support one another through this incredibly difficult time.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, said it was “truly devastating” to hear of “this terrible and violent event” and her thoughts were with loved ones, family and friends, “but most of all for the tragedy of the lives cut off so cruelly.”

Northern Secretary Hilary Benn expressed his condolences at the “tragic and deeply distressing” incident and asked people “not to speculate and to allow the PSNI to continue their investigation.”

The North’s Minister for Health, Mike Nesbitt, and Minister for Justice, Naomi Long, also appealed for privacy for the family and friends of the victims and urged against online speculation.

They praised the work of first responders and the emergency services and said those in need of support should reach out to the available services.