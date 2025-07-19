Crime & Law

Man (40s) arrested over €1.6m herbal cannabis seizure in Wexford

Van containing about 80kg of cannabis was intercepted in Ballycaraney yesterday

The cannabis seized in the joint Revenue and Garda operation. Photograph: Revenue
Cian O'Connell
Sat Jul 19 2025 - 11:28

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the seizure of €1.6 million worth of herbal cannabis in Wexford.

In a targeted joint operation involving An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs Service, a van containing approximately 80kg of herbal cannabis was intercepted in Ballycaraney, Co Wexford on Friday.

The man is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in the east of the country. He may be held for a period of up to seven days.

Pending analysis, the drugs that were seized hold an estimated street value of €1.6 million. They will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, while investigations remain ongoing.

