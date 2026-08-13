Woman burgled house, dressed up in owner’s clothes and flooded property, court hears

Belfast Crown Court was told about the incident alleged to have happened on August 31st, 2025. Photograph: Joe Humphreys

A woman who allegedly burgled a house, dressed up in the owner’s clothes and flooded the property was on Thursday banned from entering Ballymoney, Co Antrim, as part of strict bail conditions.

Angel-Louise Horner (20), of Fairview Park, Articlave in Coleraine, Derry, has been in custody on charges of burglary, attempted theft, criminal damage and failing to provide a specimen.

Belfast Crown Court heard that on August 31st, 2025, police received a report at 10.45am from the owner of a house on the Kilraughts Road in Ballymoney who said that when she arrived home she found a female in her property.

“The female was in the woman’s downstairs bathroom. Police arrived and spoke to the homeowner, who said the female had entered the property through an upstairs bathroom and caused the room to flood,” said prosecution barrister Daniel McCarthy.

“This damaged the floorboards and brought down the ceiling in the kitchen below. The injured party told police the female was wearing the homeowner’s clothes and she found a number of her own belongings in an empty handbag.”

The attempted theft charge related to a vehicle log book, keys, costume jewellery and tobacco found in the handbag.

The prosecutor said police located Horner in the downstairs bathroom and she “appeared to be under the influence”.

McCarthy said that earlier in the day police had received a report of a Volkswagen Golf car being driven erratically in the area.

“The VW Golf was located outside the burgled house. The defendant was searched and the keys to the vehicle were found on her person.”

He said that while in custody Horner refused to give a sample of her blood and urine. She also failed to be interviewed by police.

McCarthy said Horner was later granted bail but breached that in May this year by reoffending and was returned to prison custody.

She was sentenced at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on June 18th this year and received a four-month sentence suspended for a year for common assault and obstructing police.

The prosecutor said that with the suspended sentence “hanging over her head”, police were not opposing bail subject to four conditions.

She must reside at her home address at Fairview Road, Articlave, and is not to “see, speak to or in any way contact the injured party”.

Horner must not consume alcohol, must not be intoxicated or be in possession of alcohol “at any time in any place” and must also submit to an alcohol field test.

She must not enter the town of Ballymoney as defined by the 30mph speed-limit signs.

Judge Mark Reel granted Horner bail in the sum of £500 (€585) and said she must abide by the conditions outlined by the prosecution.

The case was adjourned until September 14th, 2026, when Horner will appear at Antrim Crown Court for her arraignment hearing.