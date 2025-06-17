Apparent arson attack destroys martial arts centre on Dublin’s Townsend Street

Gardaí outside the fire damaged Republic of Jiu Jitsu studio on Townsend St, Dublin 2. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

An apparent arson attack destroyed a martial arts centre on Townsend Street, in Dublin 2, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Republic of Jiu Jitsu premises, located on the ground floor of the Hyde Court apartments building on the corner of Townsend Street and Shaw Street, was extensively damaged in the blaze, which broke out shortly before 1am.

Miriam Aguilar said she was asleep in the first floor apartment directly above the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu studio when she was awoken by oppressive heat. She opened the window and was immediately enveloped in dense black smoke.

Ms Aguilar said the episode was extremely frightening, not least as she is expecting a baby in five months time.

Ms Aguilar told The Irish Times she woke her partner and they immediately left the apartment they bought just one month ago.

Ms Aguilar and her partner joined their neighbours and guests of the Travelodge hotel, located opposite, on the road outside as the fire brigade arrived.

“We were told by people outside that someone had gone into (Republic of) Jiu Jitsu from the side entrance and thrown something, before the flames broke out. I think they threw something again and ran away up the street,” she said.

Investigators at the fire damaged Republic of Jiu Jitsu studio. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Members of Dublin Fire Brigade quickly brought the blaze under control. The premises looked extensively burnt out on Tuesday morning with glass surrounds on balconies on the first floor apartments heavily blackened.

Abnel Rodrigues, owner and head coach at Republic of Jiu Jitsu, said he had “no clue” how or why the fire started. He said he awaiting the results of the Garda investigation, but hopes to to reopen.

Mr Rodrigues said he came from Brazil in 2008 to realise his ambition to open his own martial arts academy. He said Republic of Jiu Jitsu trained both hobbyists and competitors in the sport.

The centre caters for children from five years upwards as well as adults. There are five floors of apartments directly above the premises.

Mr Rodrigues said he had “no clue who had done such a thing”.

The fire damaged premises, above which apartments are located, was cordoned off on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

An Garda Síochána said in a statement: “Gardaí attended the scene following report of an incident of criminal damage by fire at a premises on Townsend Street, Dublin 2, that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, June 17th, 2025.

“Fire services extinguished the fire and made the area safe. No injuries were reported at the time. There have been no arrests at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”