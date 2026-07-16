Crime & Law

Male teenager dies following serious assault in Navan last month

Man (36) charged with assault causing harm set to appear at Trim District Court

The man was seriously injured in the incident at the Watergate Bar and Kitchen in the Co Meath town on June 21st. Photograph: Alan Betson
The man was seriously injured in the incident at the Watergate Bar and Kitchen in the Co Meath town on June 21st. Photograph: Alan Betson
Ronan McGreevy
Thu Jul 16 2026 - 21:301 MIN READ

A teenager has died almost a month after he was seriously assaulted at a bar in Navan, Co Meath.

The male in his late teens suffered serious injuries during the assault at the Watergate Bar and Kitchen in Watergate Street on June 21st.

The victim was conveyed to Drogheda Hospital and subsequently Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

He was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

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A postmortem examination has been completed but the results are not being released for operational reasons.

Arturas Mauruca (36), with an address at Clonmagadden, Navan, was charged with assault causing harm five days after the incident and appeared in Navan District Court.

He was remanded on €500 bail to appear at Trim District Court on 28th July.

Conditions of bail include notification of change of address to the gardaí, not to contact any witnesses by any means, surrender his passport and not to apply for travel documents and sign on at a Garda station three times a week.

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Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times