Male teenager dies following serious assault in Navan last month

The man was seriously injured in the incident at the Watergate Bar and Kitchen in the Co Meath town on June 21st. Photograph: Alan Betson

A teenager has died almost a month after he was seriously assaulted at a bar in Navan, Co Meath.

The male in his late teens suffered serious injuries during the assault at the Watergate Bar and Kitchen in Watergate Street on June 21st.

The victim was conveyed to Drogheda Hospital and subsequently Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

He was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

A postmortem examination has been completed but the results are not being released for operational reasons.

Arturas Mauruca (36), with an address at Clonmagadden, Navan, was charged with assault causing harm five days after the incident and appeared in Navan District Court.

He was remanded on €500 bail to appear at Trim District Court on 28th July.

Conditions of bail include notification of change of address to the gardaí, not to contact any witnesses by any means, surrender his passport and not to apply for travel documents and sign on at a Garda station three times a week.