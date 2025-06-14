More than 60 officers injured after five nights of disorder in Northern Ireland, says PSNI

Police extinguish a fire in Portadown, Co Armagh, on Thursday following three nights of disorder in Ballymena, Co Antrim. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA

Several Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers were injured in a fifth consecutive night of unrest in Co Antrim and disorder spreading to Co Derry and elsewhere.

More than 60 officers have been injured while protecting the community from “ongoing disorder” this week, according to the PSNI.

Police said three males were arrested overnight.

“Disorder and violence broke out in Portadown with officers coming under sustained attack with heavy masonry and fireworks thrown at them,” a PSNI spokesman said. He said officers used various public order tactics, including a water cannon.

READ MORE

A 14-year-old male and 20-year-old man were arrested, on suspicion of ”riotous behaviour” and are in police custody, the spokesman said.

Police in Co Derry dealt with disorder in the Tullyally area over the course of several hours last night and early this morning. A police vehicle’s front window was smashed, the spokesman said.

A male arrested at about 2.20am remains in custody.

Playing fields and property were damaged in the Killeavey Road area of Newry as a large group set a pitch and bins on fire.

Stones were thrown at the windows of a hotel in the Newtownabbey area in Belfast, while a car was set on fire in the Hesketh Gardens area several kilometres away. The PSNI is treating this as a racially motivated hate crime.

A group of Filipino nationals have been forced to leave their Ballymena home amid ongoing violence in the town. Video: Reuters

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said it is “deeply disturbing to see such young members of our communities involved in, and in some areas driving, criminal activity”.

She appealed to parents and guardians to “speak to your children about the impact their behaviour is having on the safety of our local communities and the impact this could have on their lives if arrested, charged and prosecuted”.

The assistant chief constable outlined that the PSNI continues to have a “heightened presence” in local communities to de-escalate violence, is making arrests and will continue to make public appeals with photos of suspects.

She said the force is “investigating” social media posts inciting hate and disorder.

The PSNI has released images of four individuals officers want to identify and interview in connection with ongoing investigations.

“I am asking the wider community to step forward and help us. It is in all of our interests, and in the interests of justice, that those responsible are dealt with and I would urge anyone who may have information to bring it forward,” said Ms Jones.