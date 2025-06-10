Crime & Law

More than 90 personnel involved in Cab searches targeting suspected drug trafficker

Officers seize €200,000 cash, electronic devices and documents

More than 90 personnel were involved in a series of searches by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) in Co Kerry. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.
More than 90 personnel were involved in a series of searches by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) in Co Kerry. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.
Jack White
Tue Jun 10 2025 - 19:28

More than 90 personnel were involved in a series of searches by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) in Co Kerry on Tuesday, resulting in the seizure of more than €200,000.

The searches carried out on Tuesday targeted the assets of an individual suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

Cab officers, gardaí from the Kerry division, the Garda Armed Support Unit and the Customs Dog Unit conducted searches at residences and businesses across the county.

During the operation, Cab officers seized more than €200,000 in cash, electronic devices and “documents of evidential value”, a Garda representative said.

READ MORE

“This investigation remains ongoing,” they said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times