More than 90 personnel involved in Cab searches targeting suspected drug trafficker

More than 90 personnel were involved in a series of searches by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) in Co Kerry. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

More than 90 personnel were involved in a series of searches by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) in Co Kerry on Tuesday, resulting in the seizure of more than €200,000.

The searches carried out on Tuesday targeted the assets of an individual suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

Cab officers, gardaí from the Kerry division, the Garda Armed Support Unit and the Customs Dog Unit conducted searches at residences and businesses across the county.

During the operation, Cab officers seized more than €200,000 in cash, electronic devices and “documents of evidential value”, a Garda representative said.

READ MORE

“This investigation remains ongoing,” they said.