Murdered farmer Michael Gaine was not afraid to be ‘soft, loving and kind’, funeral told

Janice Gaine (second from right), widow of murdered Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine, leaving his funeral with other mourners at the Holy Cross Church in Kenmare. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The requiem mass of murdered farmer Michael “Mike” Gaine has heard that he was “a proud Kerryman, and an even prouder Kenmare man” who was incredibly generous and would “chip in to help any time and any place”.

Mourners at the Holy Cross Church in Kenmare, Co Kerry were told that Mr Gaine was not afraid to show his emotions and was “soft and loving, caring and affectionate, kind and considerate”.

His cousin Eoghan Clarke said he was honoured to speak at the funeral on behalf of Michael’s wife Janice. He said that Mike did the work of three men on his farm while still managing to carve out multiple hours in the day in which he helped others.

“I recall on one occasion when Mike was convincing one of his friends to head out for dinner one evening with the friend – who shall remain nameless – complaining that he was too tired. Mike shut down that argument immediately by replying: ‘Sure, we’re all tired’. That was Michael – he loved life, he always made the most of it and he truly lived every single moment.

READ MORE

“Whether you met him during lambing or while on a trip away to a car show or rally event, he always had the iconic twinkle in his eye ... the ‘I’m delighted to see you’, ‘I’m in great form’, ‘let’s go and enjoy ourselves’ glint in his eye.

“Michael was generous. Incredibly generous. He had time for everyone and would chip in to help any time and any place.”

Mr Clarke read out a quote from a friend which he said summed up Mr Gaine’s generosity and thoughtfulness better than he felt he ever could. Addressing Mr Gaine, the friend said: “I will always remember the way you offered help before I ever even asked for it.”

Eoghan Clarke, cousin of murdered Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine, speaking at his funeral. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Mourners were also told of how Mr Gaine met his wife Janice on a fateful New Year’s Eve. Mr Clarke said Janice had travelled from Jakarta to visit her parents in Kerry for Christmas when a young Mike, looking dapper in his dress suit, plucked up the courage to speak to her at the bar.

“Michael explained that he was heading to Australia soon and in the days before Google and smartphones, Michael explained to Janice that Garuda airlines – Indonesia’s national airline – seemed to offer the best value. Janice, presumably intrigued by Michael’s extensive knowledge of flight routes to and from Australia, agreed to Michael’s invitation to dinner before she then returned to Indonesia in the new year.

“For the next few years, Michael kept Telecom Éireann in business, feeding coins into one of the payphones in Kenmare to speak to Janice in Indonesia and then Taiwan, where he came to visit her. The rest is history.”

Mr Clarke said that Michael’s interests were as varied as his friend network. They included rallying, farming, current affairs, holidays to exotic places, DoneDeal, and all music – even opera.

He added that by virtue of his incredible character, Mike attracted a lot of good people into his life.

“My own friends describe their first time meeting Mike and have said that he instantly gelled with them, made them feel at ease and showed a genuine interest in them. Another beautiful quote I have seen from a friend of Michael’s was ‘I always left in a better mood after talking to or bumping into you.’ We will all miss Michael terribly.”

Mourners proceed through the Holy Cross Church in Kenmare following Michael Gaine's funeral. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The mass was celebrated by Fr George Hayes, parish priest in Kenmare along with Fr Sean Murphy.

Fr Hayes said that the shocking murder of Mr Gaine had brought “something terrible” in to the peaceful existence of locals.

“We are discommoded and feel at a loss. Over these weeks, since Michael went missing, we have asked so many questions – and, in life, sometimes, there are no answers.”

Fr Hayes said that the focus of the funeral mass was on recovering the dignity of a much loved family member, friend and neighbour.

“Today is a day for recovering the dignity of Michael Gaine. Today we recover Michael’s dignity because, today, we speak Michael’s name with love. And it is the dignity of Michael’s life, and not the manner of Michael’s death, that will abide in our hearts. Here in this place, today, we recover Michael’s dignity. We speak Michael’s name with love.”

He asked mourners to enjoy life and to lift people’s spirits in the manner in which Mike did.

“In that way, Michael and his characteristics will live on. Rest easy Michael. Until we meet again.”

Offertory symbols included a photo of Mr Gaine on his quad on his farm with cavalier dog Teddy, a holiday photo, a photo of the globe representing his love for current affairs and travel, a wedding photo, a CD, a photo of St Michael the Archangel, a photo of Mike and his rally car and his rally helmet.

Mourners following the funeral of murdered Co Kerry farmer Michael Gaine at the Holy Cross Church in Kenmare. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

His widow Janice Gaine led the family out of the church at the conclusion of the mass holding his urn in her arms. Poignantly, the urn was in a sheepskin-lined basket.

The funeral of Mr Gaine took place 11 weeks after he went missing from his farm in Kenmare. His disappearance was initially treated as a missing persons case. It was declared a murder investigation by gardaí on April 29th.

Human remains found in fields and at the Gaine’s farm in Kenmare in mid-May were confirmed as being those of Mr Gaine. A man in his 50s was arrested on May 19th last in connection with the murder. He was subsequently released without charge pending a file to the DPP.

Mr Gaine is survived by his wife Janice, sisters Noreen and Catherine, nieces and nephews, his aunt Noreen Fitzpatrick, his close friends DJ and Shane and his wide circle of friends.