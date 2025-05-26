Michael Gaine case: Investigators believe most human remains at farm have been recovered

Gardaí continue to appeal to the public for assistance in the investigation into the murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine. Photograph: Garda/PA Wire

Investigators believe that they have now recovered most of the remains at Michael Gaine‘s farm in Co Kerry, according to sources.

Garda searches at the farmland are likely to continue until the end of the week and most of the body parts which have been recovered have been sent to the morgue at Kerry General Hospital in Tralee.

Partial human remains were discovered by a family member and an agricultural contractor who were spreading slurry across Mr Gaine’s farm just outside Kenmare on May 16th.

The pair discovered that the blocked slurry tank they were using had been obstructed.

The office of the State Pathologist and Dr Sally Anne Collis confirmed the remains found in the trailing chute of the slurry tanker were human.

The remains have since been formally identified as belonging to Mr Gaine.

Gardaí believe that Mr Gaine was murdered in his farm yard shortly after he went there on the morning of March 20th and they believe his killer dismembered his body before disposing of the remains in the slurry tank.

Gardaí hope that Dr Collis’s examination of Mr Gaine’s remains will yield insights into how he died and how his body was dismembered.

Mr Gaine (56) was last seen in Kenmare on Thursday, March 20th and was reported missing the following day. His bronze Toyota Rav4 was discovered in his farmyard – off the N71 at Carrig East – with his wallet and phone inside.

A man in his 50s, who was arrested last Sunday on suspicion of Mr Gaine’s murder, was subsequently released without charge.

Gardaí continue to appeal to the public for assistance in the investigation.

“The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána,” the spokesman said.